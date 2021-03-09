Baltimore Police arrest man in shooting of 10-year-old girl injured by stray bullet while walking to the store

Baltimore Police have charged a man in the shooting of a 10-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet in West Baltimore last week — the latest arrest in a case involving a child victim.
Police have charged Tirik Trotman, 27, of Baltimore, in the shooting of 10-year-old Kaelin Washington on Feb. 27 as she walked to the store to buy a bag of Cheetos.
Police this week have also charged a 14-year-old boy in the death of 15-year-old Jaileel Jones, who was fatally shot last week near Pimlico Race Course.
Kaelin and Jaileel are among five kids shot last week, prompting outrage from city leaders.
Police said Kaelin, the youngest victim in the recent spate of shootings, was nearly four blocks away when two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Reisterstown Road and North Fulton Avenue. Police said two men were also wounded.
Kaelin’s mother, Jasmine Ramsey, said on Tuesday that she was pleased to learn an arrest had been made.
“I’m very glad to hear. I’m just glad we are headed in the right direction to do justice for my baby,” Ramsey said. “I had faith in them,” she said of police and prosecutors.
Ramsey said her daughter has been discharged from the hospital. The bullet that struck her remains lodged in her back, and she’s continuing to recover at home.
“She’s in good spirits,” Ramsey said.
Besides Kaelin and Jaleel, police responded to three other shootings involving young victims: a 17-year-old boy washing car windows for money, another 17-year-old boy leaving a small corner store, and a 12-year-old boy in the Four by Four neighborhood who was shot in his arm.
Jaileel died. The other four survived.
Trotman is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, reckless endangerment and other related charges.
Police also charged 23-year-old Nathaniel Diggs in connection with the shooting. Diggs, who was arrested Feb. 27, has been charged with discharging a firearm, reckless endangerment, and other violations.
Jaileel, who was shot March 4 in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Ave., died two days later of his injuries.
Police have charged 14-year-old Damonyae Malone with first- and second-degree murder as well as attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses.
Charging documents said Malone shot Jones in the head and was identified by at least one witness as Jones’ killer, but did not provide any details about a possible motive.
In a release that did not name Malone, police said that he knew Jones and that “this incident stemmed from an argument.”
In a statement, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the killing “truly a tragic incident for the victim, suspect and all of their loved ones, who are now negatively impacted and are left with the trauma of this senseless act of violence.”
“We must continue to work every day and even harder to disrupt the violence that is tearing our communities and families apart, to include our youth,” Harrison said in his statement.
Mayor Brandon Scott called Jones’ death “a complete tragedy” in a statement.
“This incident also illustrates why we must address violence with a comprehensive strategy — one that does not solely rely on police, but that focuses on investing in our young people and providing our communities with meaningful support they need,” Scott said.
Police this week said they have also made an arrest in the death of 16-year-old Ervin Talley on Feb. 15. Police said Ervin and his friend Tresean Parker, 17, had been playing with Tresean’s father’s unsecured handgun when Ervin was shot in the head and died.
Parker is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm, according online court records.
Ervin hit Parker’s hand, trying to move the gun away, and the weapon discharged, according to the documents. The bullet struck Ervin, an 11th-grader at City Neighbors High School, through his head.
Ervin and Jaileel are among four children in Baltimore City who have been fatally shot this year. Last year, 16 children died of homicide, according to The Sun’s homicide database.
No attorneys were listed in online court records for Parker, Trotman or Malone.
Baltimore Sun reporters Phil Davis, Justin Fenton, Phillip Jackson and Tim Prudente contributed to this article.