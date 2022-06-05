Police investigate fatal shooting in South Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood on Saturday

Baltimore Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood of South Baltimore on Saturday evening.

The victim was not identified in a news release from police, but it noted he had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers had been called to the area around 6:15 p.m., and were directed to a block of Wilhelm Street near South Monroe Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

The city has seen more than 140 homicides so far in 2022, according to a Baltimore Sun count. The majority have been fatal shootings.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the city agency implementing Baltimore’s violence intervention efforts, said in a letter to the City Council on Friday that it is working diligently but reducing violence is not “overnight work.” The agency is roughly six months into a Group Violence Reduction Strategy pilot project aimed at offering services to the city’s residents most at-risk of becoming shooters or victims of gun violence, and has faced questions from council members about its progress.

The Baltimore Police Department also laid out its plans, in response to a City Council request: Increasing “officer visibility” in the short term with state funding for an additional 300 hours of overtime for each district each week and enhancing its warrant service for people wanted in connection with violent crimes. Longer term efforts include hiring more civilian staff and diverting officers from non-emergency calls.

