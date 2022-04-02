2 men shot in Baltimore Friday evening

Two men were shot Friday evening in Baltimore.

The victims, ages 20 and 19, were shot just before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road just north of West Cold Spring Lane. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

Earlier, a Johns Hopkins surgeon was shot Friday morning during a carjacking.

Hospital officials said Dr. Madhu Subramanian, 38, was shot just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and E. 36th Street. Police said officers who were called to the area found him nearby in the 1200 block of E. 36th Street. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.