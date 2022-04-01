Johns Hopkins surgeon shot during carjacking on way to work in Northeast Baltimore

A Johns Hopkins Hospital surgeon was shot in Northeast Baltimore Friday morning during a carjacking.

Dr. Madhu Subramanian, 38, was shot just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 33rd Street, and found by officers near the 1200 block of East 36th Street, according to police and a hospital spokeswoman.

Advertisement

Police would not confirm additional details about the incident Friday, but hospital spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said Subramanian was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Subramanian is an acute care surgeon “who specializes in burn treatment and management, general surgery and trauma and critical care surgery,” according to the hospital website.

Advertisement

Johns Hopkins officials shared the news of the shooting in an email to staff sent Friday evening.

“With his permission, we can share that Dr. Madhu Subramanian, a trauma and acute care surgeon, was on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center when the incident occurred near the 3600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard,” said the email, signed by Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO Paul B. Rothman and Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin W. Sowers. “Thankfully, Dr. Subramanian was not seriously injured and has been treated and released.”

“Unfortunately, our community, like so many others around the city, has experienced a troubling increase in crime in recent weeks that affects us all,” the email continued. “News like this is understandably upsetting and can provoke fear and anxiety.”

Councilwoman Odette Ramos, whose district includes the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood where the shooting occurred, said the shooting stemmed from a carjacking.

“It is really disturbing,” she said.

Carjackings have been a persistent problem in the area and citywide. According to the latest police department numbers, carjackings are up 67%, with 135 carjackings reported so far this year, up from 81 at the same time last year. Previously, police reported a decline but the discrepancy was attributed to a new reporting system, which had previously categorized those incidents as miscellaneous. Overall, robberies, which include carjackings, are up more than 20% this year.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

Advertisement

The shooting occurred near Baltimore City College high school, which has a first bell of 7:45 a.m., she said.

“There were students and lots of people out,” she said.

Ramos said she wants residents to be aware of the situation, but didn’t want it to take away from the positive work going on in the city.

“I’m really sorry this happened and I am really mad, but there are so many other positive things are happening as well,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northeast District shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.