17-year-old shot in Baltimore on Tuesday, police say, the third child shot in city this week

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting late Tuesday morning, Baltimore Police said, becoming the third child to be shot in the city since Saturday.
Officers were called at about 11:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Mount Royal Avenue, near North Avenue in the Bolton Hill neighborhood, for a shooting.
Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said the teen suffered non life-threatening injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
On Saturday, 10-year-old Kaelin Washington was shot in the chest by a bullet fired during a street gunfight between two groups, police said. She remains hospitalized, although doctors are hopeful she will make a full recovery.
And Monday, A 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm in the Four by Four neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.
