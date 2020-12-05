Baltimore Police: Two men shot Friday night, one fatally

Police say a 47-year-old man was fatally shot and another man seriously wounded Friday night in Baltimore.
A Northern District police officer was in the 5400 block of York Road in the Homeland neighborhood around 6:40 p.m. when he saw a man collapsed on the sidewalk who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics arrived and took the victim to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, police said.
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2455 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Less than an hour later, Southwest District officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Augusta Ave. in the Irvington neighborhood, where they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his body. Medics who arrived to the scene pronounced the man dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.