Man shot in leg in East Baltimore robbery attempt

A man was shot in the leg during an apparent robbery attempt early Sunday morning in the Pulaski Industrial Area of East Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police were called to the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway at 12:48 a.m., where a 40-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police believe that two men approached the man, showed a gun and shot him in the leg when he wouldn’t turn over any of his property to them. The men then ran off, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.
