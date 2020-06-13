xml:space="preserve">
Four people injured in Fells Point shooting early Saturday morning, police say

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 13, 2020 8:26 AM
Four people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in the Fells Point neighborhood, Baltimore police said.

Southeast District officers were sent to investigate a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway St. Officers, who were already in the area, found a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-fatal gunshot wound injuries, according to police.

A short time later, police officers said they were sent to area hospitals to investigate a report of a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man seeking treatment. Investigators said they believe the two men were also shot during the Broadway Street incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

