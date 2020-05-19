Teen shot overnight in northwest Baltimore

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday night in the Park Circle neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore.
Baltimore police were dispatched Monday around 11:53 p.m. to the 3600 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shooting and discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
Northwest District shooting and homicide detectives were summoned to the scene because of the severity of the boy’s injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.