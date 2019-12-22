A woman was fatally shot Saturday evening in the McElderry Park neighborhood of southeast Baltimore.
Baltimore Police say they responded to the 200 block of N. Milton Ave. around 6:12 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.