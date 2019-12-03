A man was fatally shot in West Baltimore early Tuesday morning, said Baltimore Police.
Officers were called around 2:28 a.m. to the 2400 block of W. Baltimore St. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.