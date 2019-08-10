15-year-old boy on a porch in Southwest Baltimore is among six people shot overnight in city

At least six people were shot overnight — and survived — in Baltimore, including a 15-year-old boy who was on the porch of a home along two adults.
Baltimore police said the first overnight shooting was at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the southwest part of the city. Officers were flagged down by an unidentified person who told them someone was shooting a gun near Mount Holly Street and Cranston Avenue. They searched for a gunman, as well as potential witnesses or victims.
Shortly after the shooting, a 34-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital. He had been shot in the thigh. Detectives learned that the victim was shot during an attempted robbery in the 600 block of Mount Holly St.
The next shooting happened about 30 minutes later, less than two miles away in the 100 block of South Franklintown Road.
Officers arrived on the scene about 11:45 p.m. and found three people shot: the 15-year-old boy, a 31-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. Each sustained non-life-threatening wounds, and all were taken to area hospitals.
The victims were on the porch of a home when they were shot. Police did not say whether any of them lived at the address.
At midnight, police were dispatched to a hospital after a 32-year-old man walked in. He was shot in both of his shoulders in the 1400 block of E. Preston St. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police were called an hour later to Cherry Hill, where they found a 37-year-old man shot in the 2500 block of Terra Firma Road. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
