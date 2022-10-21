Two men die from gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Baltimore on Friday

Police tape sits on the trunk of a cruiser as Baltimore police investigate the scene of a shooting along West North Avenue in West Baltimore. Two people were killed and two others wounded. July 29, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Baltimore police officers responded to a shooter alert in the 1000 block of North Calhoun Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found an unidentified male seated in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

As of early Friday evening, Western District homicide detectives were on the on the scene and had no information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Then, at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Magnolia in the Glen neighborhood for discharging.

Upon arrival, they located a 29-year-old male who had been shot in the head.

The victim was transported, by medics, to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.