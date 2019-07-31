Two men, one teen shot overnight in Northwest and West Baltimore, police say

Three people including a 16-year-old boy were shot Tuesday night in the Towanda-Grantley and Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhoods, according to Baltimore Police.
Officers arrived around 11:15 p.m. to the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
A short time later, a 24-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Investigators believe both men were in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road when they were shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
About a half hour later, officers were called around 11:39 p.m. to the 2000 block of Penrose Ave. for a report of a shooting but were unable to locate a victim or suspect, police said.
A short time later, a 16-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. Investigators believe the victim was in the 2000 block of Penrose Ave. when he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.