Two men shot, one fatally, in Oldtown in Baltimore Monday evening

A man died after a shooting Monday evening in the Oldtown neighborhood of Baltimore that also left another man wounded, according to Baltimore City police.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 800 block of McAleer Court and found two men, ages 32 and 28, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 32-year-old man was taken to The Johns Hopkins Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with a nonfatal gunshot wound to his leg.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2100.