Two people shot at Inner Harbor on Saturday night

At approximately 7:34 p.m. Saturday night, Baltimore Police officers working in the downtown area heard a gun discharging.

Officers responded to where they heard the shots coming from and located two victims in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. They are a 17-year-old female and an unidentified male.

Both victims were suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and were taken to an area hospital where they were immediately taken to surgery.

District detective units have been notified and are responding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This story will be updated.