59-year-old man killed, two teens injured in separate shootings, Baltimore Police says

Baltimore Police found a 59-year-old man shot inside a car in Shipley Hill early Thursday morning before emergency medical services took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to North Catherine Street in Southwest Baltimore for a reported shooting and found the unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A half hour before the 59-year-old man was located, a gunman in North Baltimore shot and injured a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man. Police believe the two victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue in the Wrenlane neighborhood when an unidentified person arrived in the area and began shooting.

Officers arrived at York Road at East Coldspring Lane in the Kernewood neighborhood around 11:36 p.m. and found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services took him to a hospital, where he was listed to be in stable condition. A short time later, a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound sought treatment at a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Northern District detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.