His shift ending, a Baltimore police supervisor led 2 officers into active shooting scene at methadone clinic

Sgt. Bill Shiflett’s overnight shift was just wrapping up when the Baltimore police department began receiving calls for an active shooter at a North Baltimore methadone clinic.
As acting supervisor and ranking officer for his district Monday morning, the 25-year veteran could have decided to supervise his department’s response and let others charge in. Instead, Shiflett led officers Christopher Miller and Jeremy Foster, into the Man Alive clinic, where they were met with gunfire, Major Rich Gibson, commander of the Northern District, said Tuesday.
“These guys ran toward danger,” Gibson said.
Shiflett was shot in the abdomen, the bullet slipping underneath his bulletproof vest during an exchange of gunfire with Ashanti Pinkney, 49, at the Man Alive clinic in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave., police said. He was listed in serious but stable condition.
Police named Pinkney, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, as the shooter. They said he was allowed into the clinic Monday where he pulled a gun out and demanded methadone. Officers later recovered a handgun at the scene, police said.
Also shot and killed was David Caldwell, 52, a LabCorp employee working at the building, police said. The department said a 41-year old woman working at the clinic was also injured during the incident, and she has been released from the hospital.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday publicly praised Christopher Miller and Jeremy Foster, the fellow fellow officers who pulled their injured supervisor to safety. On Tuesday, Shiflett’s commander joined in.
Gibson said Shiflett “in very high spirits," and met with Miller and Foster.
"He wanted to thank them. He shifted credit to them. He’s very humble and kind,” Gibson said. Shiflett underwent surgeries on Monday, and on Tuesday, he was “up and talking, joking” but still in pain, he said.
Gibson said Shiflett’s wife and teenage daughters had visited Shiflett at the hospital.
Shiflett’s family could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.
Gibson said Shiflett was assigned to the Northern District about three years ago as a sergeant. But for more than a year, Shiflett has been serving as the midnight shift supervisor, which is normally reserved for a lieutenant rank.
Gibson said his Shiflett filled in the leadership void, serving as a mentor to young officers and a model to other supervisors who emulate his leadership style.
“He does a great job,” he said, describing Shiflett’s leadership style as one who “wants those who work underneath him to generally like him” and respect him.