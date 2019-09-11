Former Baltimore sheriff’s candidate charged with campaign violations

A former Democratic candidate for Baltimore City sheriff has been charged with filing false campaign finance reports as prosecutors say he wrongly claimed he had more than $40,000 in his election fund after losing in 2014.
The Office of the State Prosecutor wrote in a news release that 41-year-old Richard Parker, who ran for sheriff in 2014, was charged Friday with “filing a campaign finance report with false and misleading information and signing an electronic submission of one of his campaign forms without express consent of his treasurer.”
The office claims that Parker filed a report for his Committee to Elect Richard Parker on Jan. 1, 2015, that indicated the fund had more than $40,000, additionally listing a bank account number that did not exist.
“Parker also allegedly filed a campaign report containing the signature line of his treasurer (Marquita Holmes), over the line ‘Signature of Treasurer’ when his treasurer had not consented to have the forms signed in her name and had not signed the form herself or examined the form and its contents," the office wrote.
Attempts to contact Parker on Tuesday were unsuccessful. He has no attorney listed in Maryland court records.
Calls to Holmes for comment were not returned Tuesday.