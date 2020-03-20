All seven victims from Tuesday night shooting have been released from the hospital, police say

Seven people injured after a gunman opened fire on them Tuesday night in Baltimore have been treated and released from the hospital, according to Baltimore police.
An officer who was in the Madison Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting fired shots back at the gunman. Body-worn camera footage of the incident is still being investigated, according to Baltimore police.
Baltimore police identified Angel Villaronga as the officer who fired shots back. Other details, such as a motive of the shooting and the person responsible, are still unclear.
“We are working to get the BWC footage, but I can confirm that Officer Angel Villaronga is the officer that fired his service weapon. Officer Villaronga is a veteran member of the department," Lindsey Eldridge, spokesperson with the Baltimore police said.
"We are still investigating if the officer’s rounds struck any of the victims.“
Villaronga was on patrol around 6:30 that night when he saw a gunman with a semiautomatic assault rifle open fire on the group that was gathered at the corner of McMechen Street and Eutaw Place. Villaronga fired shots at the suspect, but the department is unsure how many rounds were fired, according to Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison.
Five victims were transported from the scene, while two other people showed up around the same time at area hospitals. Police are investigating whether they were struck in the same incident.
Baltimore police’s Special Investigation Response Team, made for investigating police-involved shootings, is assigned to the case in addition to a team of detectives who investigate shootings, according to Harrison.
The shooting happened as officials locally and nationally have called for people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Baltimore City Parks and Recreation said in a statement on Friday telling people to “enjoy outdoor activities that do not require congregating in groups or the use of public surfaces.”
The victims were listed as 37-year-old woman, and six males: a 17-year-old, three 20-year-olds, a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old.
Baltimore police are also allowing people to file police reports online for anyone with information.