FBI agents are searching for a Salisbury man who they say continued a spree of bank robberies — now a total of eight over three months — by holding up an M&T Bank Friday in downtown Baltimore.
Fletcher Dorsett, 51, had been convicted of robbing a bank in May 2007 and sentenced to eight years in federal prison. By the summer, he was finishing his prison sentence at a halfway house when agents say he began his crime spree.
On July 29, he robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore, FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said. Next, he hit a bank in Lanham on Sept. 25, then two banks in Washington, D.C., the next day, Fitz said.
In October, Dorsett robbed an M&T Bank downtown on Calvert Street, a Wells Fargo in Annapolis, and a PNC Bank in Nottingham, Fitz said. Dorsett allegedly walks in, indicates he has a gun and hands the teller a note demanding money.
He robbed the M&T Bank on Friday afternoon on West Baltimore Street near Royal Farms Arena, Fitz said. Authorities are not disclosing how much money he made off with.
The FBI has posted billboards urging anyone with information about Dorsett to call 410-265-8080.