Surveillence video image (right): Police are searching for Fletcher Dorsett, 51, who they say entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Bay Ridge Road on Oct. 16 around 11 a.m. and handed an employee a note demanding money. The suspect indicated he had a gun, stole money and left the bank.Police are searching for Fletcher Dorsett, 51, who they say entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Bay Ridge Road on Oct. 16 around 11 a.m. and handed an employee a note demanding money. The suspect indicated he had a gun, stole money and left the bank. (Annapolis Police Department)