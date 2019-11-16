Baltimore police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 4300 block of Seminole Avenue just south of Leakin Park, adding to the homicide total in the city that has exceeded 300 for the fifth year in a row.
Officers responded to scene just before 5 p.m. Friday evening and found an unidentified man suffering from gunshots wounds to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death as a murder, which would be the city’s 302nd of the year. Police said they have no suspects and know of no motive.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2100. To make an anonymous report, call 1-866-7lockup.