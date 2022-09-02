Security officer shot to death near Morgan State campus; university increasing police patrols

A young man killed in a shooting Wednesday night near Morgan State University campus was a private security officer who worked at the university, officials confirmed Friday.

Julian Fruh, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Baltimore Police.

The circumstances of the shooting, and the question of whether Fruh was on duty working security for the university when he was shot, were not immediately clear on Friday.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road, which runs between East Cold Spring Lane and Loch Raven Boulevard in northeast Baltimore. The road is lined with brick apartment buildings.

University officials sent an email to Morgan State staff and students early Thursday alerting them of the off-campus shooting that occurred near the Marble Hall Garden apartment complex. Officials said the victim was not a Morgan State student.

“As a precaution, due to Morgan students residing within the area, the university is increasing police patrols,” officials said in the email.

On Friday, officials confirmed the victim was a security guard employed by Allied Universal, a private firm with a downtown Baltimore office that provides security services at Morgan State.

“Everyone at Allied Universal is saddened and absolutely devastated to learn a valued member of our team lost his life last night after being shot,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “Local Allied Universal leadership has reached out to the victim’s family to offer our condolences and financial support.”

Company officials referred other questions about the shooting to Baltimore Police. They did not respond to a request for further comment Friday.

Police said Fruh was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital not long after the shooting. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Several weeks ago, a double shooting unfolded July 15 about a half-mile away on Argonne Drive, killing two teenagers. Ernest Mcrea, 19, and Julian Foster III, 17, died from their injuries. Neither was affiliated with the university.

After the Wednesday night shooting, Morgan State officials referred students and staff to the the University Counseling Center. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.