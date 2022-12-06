Security guard charged with murder in fatal shooting of Kevin Torres in Highlandtown, Baltimore police say

The security guard who fatally shot a man after an altercation at a bar in Highlandtown last month has been charged with murder, Baltimore police say.

Keith Luckey, 39, was taken into custody by police Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a news release.

Police say Luckey, who was working security at a bar in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street, fatally shot Kevin Torres around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 7.

Luckey originally told police Torres threw a brick at him, and he fired at Torres in response. Three people who saw the fatal encounter disputed that account.

Torres’ killing sparked cries from family and the community for justice and closure. Torres was celebrating his soccer team’s league championship at the bar that night.

Police said Tuesday they consulted the office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby before charging Luckey with murder.

