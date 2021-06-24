Baltimore Police: Second man arrested in fatal downtown shooting in May

Baltimore Police announced a second arrest in a fatal shooting of a 34-year-old in May.
Jamal Kingsborough, 27, of the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, among other crimes.
He is being held without bail and is awaiting a bail review hearing, the department said in a news release Wednesday. No attorney is listed for him online, according to court records.
Police also arrested Christian Saint Rose, 27, who is being held without bail.
Authorities allege that the two men fatally shot Tony Hedgspeth, 34, on May 21 in the 200 block of W. Lexington St. in downtown Baltimore.