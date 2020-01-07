Baltimore Police released a video Tuesday of what they say is the fatal shooting of Sean Davis, also known as “Layedback Jack,” in December and are asking the public to help them identify the suspect shown allegedly shooting Davis.
In a post on Twitter, the department posted a video they say shows the fatal shooting of Sean Davis, a well-known community activist who went by the name “LayedBack Jack,” who was gunned down in front of his auto body shop in Charles Village on Dec. 17.
The video shows a silver coupe stop behind another vehicle while a man jumps out of the passenger side of the coupe and chases someone off-camera while apparently shooting a firearm.
The video also briefly shows a man exiting the passenger side of the vehicle in front of the suspect’s car and running away from the scene while the suspect fires his weapon, but it is not clear whether this is Davis.
The suspect then gets back into the passenger side of the coupe and the vehicle leaves the scene.
The suspect appears to have been wearing a gray, white and black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, gray pants or jeans, and black shoes at the time of the shooting. The video does not give a good look at the suspect’s face.
Davis’ death came on a day when nine other people were shot in the city during a 24-hour period, including two fatally.
Anyone who has information on the suspect and the vehicle in the video is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.