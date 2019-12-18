Two days ago, Sean Davis asked his Instagram followers for help collecting Christmas gifts for children in Baltimore who had lost parents to gun violence.
On Tuesday, he became a victim of gun violence himself. Baltimore Police said Davis was shot in the head and torso outside his Northeast Baltimore auto shop, in the 1100 block of East 25th St., just after 4 p.m. He later died at a hospital.
Davis, who went by “Layedback Jack,” was one of 10 people shot in a 24-hour period beginning Tuesday morning in Baltimore; two other men were killed, police said. The as city is approaching the end of another violent year — the fifth in a row to surpass 300 homicide victims.
On Wednesday morning, Davis’ family members gathered at the spot he was killed, pouring bleach over blood that still appeared on the street as cars passed by. White flowers had been stuck in Opus Auto’s, and boxes of toys for the drive Davis initiated were sitting outside. Leftover police tape was still hanging from the side of a tire shop nearby.
Arsenio Gomez, owner of the tire shop, said his employees told him they heard close to six gunshots early Tuesday afternoon. They called him when the shooting happened and said they saw Davis’ body on the ground, he said.
“He was a quiet nice guy and always said ‘hey, how are you doing'" Gomez said, adding that Davis would sometimes come across the street and visit their business.
Just a few blocks down, other business owners declined to speak in detail about Davis’ death as they were still mourning his killing, but they mentioned how involved he was in the community.
Davis’ last post on his Instagram page was an image that read “No Rain, No Flowers." He wrote in the caption about the “good times and bad times” and using every day as a “lesson learned.” By Wednesday, the comments on the post were flooded with people expressing pain and anguish over Davis’ death.
Rapper Dave East, who attended Towson University, also took to Instagram to mourn Davis, posting pictures of the two of them together.
City Council President Brandon Scott acknowledged Davis as a community leader, saying in a statement late Tuesday that the shooting was a reminder that “the horrific violence devastating our communities can affect us all.”
Anyone with information on shootings is urged to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.