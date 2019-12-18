View this post on Instagram

If you have a kid or know a Kid that Lost a Parent, Father or Mother to the act of violence this year. Text me there Name, Age and Gender and 410-200-5000 I will make sure they will have a few gifts 🎁 this year to remember there lost one ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #tagAFriend #fallenfathers #opus #LayedBackJack #4102005000