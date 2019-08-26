Baltimore school police union defends officer who shot alleged robber: ‘Violent crime is out of control’

The attempted robbery of an off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired state corrections officer, which ended in the two killing the suspect in Baltimore on Saturday, “is proof that violent crime is out of control," the school police union president said Monday.
The shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. at Guilford Avenue and East 23rd Street in North Baltimore’s Barclay neighborhood, according to police. Authorities did not release the name of the man who was killed, the school officer or the retired corrections officer.
Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which represents school police officers, noted a recent string of attacks on off-duty police personnel in the city and urged officials in all levels of government to support police, who he said are “eager to continue the fight against violent criminals who are praying on our communities.”
“The men and women of the Fraternal Order of Police Baltimore School Police Lodge #5 stand firmly in support of the actions of our member,” Boatwright said in a statement. “Confronted with an immediate threat to his life, our officer relied on his training and took the appropriate action. We do not celebrate the loss of life in this situation; however, this case is proof that violent crime is out of control in the City of Baltimore."
The two officers, “deserved to enjoy a beautiful Saturday night in Baltimore City without being targeted for a robbery by a masked gunman,” the union president said.
Spokespeople for Baltimore City Public Schools and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services declined to comment Monday.
Neighbors expressed a mix of reactions to the incident.
Alexis Doss, 32, who lives at Barclay and 23rd streets near the site of the shooting, questioned the police account of the shooting. The area is notorious for drug dealing, she said.
“It just don’t sound right,” said Doss, who is studying to be a computer technician.
“Why were they sitting here? ... Anybody with a right sense of mind would not be sitting at Guilford and 23rd at that time of night," she said.
But a 62-year-old neighbor, who declined to give his name for fear of his safety, said the retired corrections officer and the off-duty school police officer are friends who both live in the neighborhood.
Another neighbor was carjacked in recent weeks on Guilford Avenue, he said. The robber on Saturday, he said, "picked the wrong guys.”
“Younger guys want to go around here robbing people,” he said. “Get a job. It’s crazy.”
Bri Saunders was home watching television when she heard about five gunshots. At first she thought they might have been fireworks, she said, but then she saw the police helicopter circling and police cars fill the street.
Saunders, 25, who moved to Barclay from Hampden two months ago, said she was shocked to hear gunshots from inside her home.
“The neighbors were quick to say this never happens,” she said.
Paul Baglyos, a 61-year-old Lutheran clergyman who lives nearby, was out of town for the weekend, but heard about the shooting from his wife.
“Baltimore’s got a pretty chronic problem with gun violence,” he said. “Unless we get the political will to end it, it will go on and on.”