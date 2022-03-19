One dead, two injured in early Saturday shootings

Following a spate of violence Friday in Baltimore, three people were shot early Saturday morning, one fatally.

Around 2:12 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responding to a reported shooting in Baltimore’s Middle East neighborhood in the 1100 block of North Patterson Park Avenue found a 26-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

About 4:20 a.m., also in the Eastern District, patrol officers arrived at an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The 41-year-old man was reportedly shot once while walking in the 400 block of North Bradford Street in the McElderry Park neighborhood.

Eastern District detectives ask those with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A few minutes later, a Southern District patrol officer found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the Brooklyn neighborhood near Washburn at 10th Street. Medics transported the 32-year-old victim to an area hospital; his condition is unknown.

Southern District detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The shootings come on the heels of Friday’s spree when eight people were shot, two fatally, in five incidents on city streets.

Eight shootings have occurred so far this weekend, leaving eight injured and three dead.