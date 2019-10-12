A 25-year-old man was shot dead in East Baltimore’s Perkins Homes community on Saturday afternoon in one of multiple shootings in the city.
The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Herring Court at 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. He died at a local hospital.
The man was among several people shot in the city on Saturday.
A 2-year-old boy was shot in the stomach early Saturday in what police have said was a road-rage incident.
The driver of the car that the toddler was riding in was stuck at a light on West Franklin Street in Seton Hill that turned green. The driver blew his horn and drove around other cars, according to police. Another driver caught up to that car, pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the boy, police said.
Also early Saturday morning, a man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting, police said.
Patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the 800 block of Guilford Avenue in Mount Vernon, below the Jones Falls Expressway, at about 2:37 a.m. After getting there, they found a 28-year-old woman shot in the leg, police said. She was transported to an area hospital.
Soon after, they were called to a hospital for a man with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe the man and the woman were injured in the same shooting on Guilford Avenue, police said.