Female shot in abdomen Saturday is taken into surgery, Baltimore Police say

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 15, 2020 8:50 PM

A female was shot in her abdomen Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Police said in a news release.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., Northern District officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just walked in, the release said.

Upon arrival, officers learned an unidentified female had just walked into the emergency room, suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said. The victim was immediately taken into surgery.

There was no word on her condition.
Northern District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and have yet to determine where the shooting took place, the release said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

