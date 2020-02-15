A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday in East Baltimore, city police said.
Police say officers went to the 1500 block of Edison Highway in the city’s Berea neighborhood, just over a block away from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District station, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right side. He was taken to an area hospital.
Investigators say they haven’t identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.