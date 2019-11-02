A 24-year-old man died and another man was injured by gunfire in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, Baltimore police said.
Officers were called at 1:19 p.m. to the 1000 block of Monroe St., where the 24-year-old man was found shot. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a 25-year-old man later told detectives he was in the 1900 block of Mosher St. when gunfire erupted and he was shot. A passerby drove the man to the hospital for treatment.
Police did not release the 24-year-old man’s name.
The men were shot just as numerous events for the Baltimore Ceasefire 365, an anti-violence initiative, were scheduled across the city. A Ceasefire study found that there has been an average 52% reduction in shootings on Ceasefire weekends, which are held four times a year.
Two people were injured in shootings on Friday, police said.
A 56-year-old man was in serious condition after he was shot in the chest outside his home in the 5300 block of Barbara Ave. in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m.
Earlier Friday, at 1:50 a.m., police said a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2500 block of Sinclair Lane, also in Northeast Baltimore. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.