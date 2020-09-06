Homicide detectives investigate quadruple shooting in West Baltimore

Homicide detectives were investigating a quadruple shooting in West Baltimore, one of at least two shooting incidents reported Saturday night.
Police were called at around 10:05 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Payson St. at West Lexington Street and found two victims. Two others showed up at area hospitals seeking treatment, police said. A ShotSpotter alert reported 19 rounds had been fired, and at the scene the middle of the block was dotted with orange evidence cones.
One of the victims was pronounced dead, police said.
About 30 minutes earlier, someone was shot in the 200 block of N. Monastery St. in Southwest Baltimore. Police said that victim’s injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.
The Payson Street shooting was several blocks east of a fatal shooting that occurred earlier Saturday, when a woman and a man were found shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of W. Lexington St. The female victim was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police did not provide suspect information in any of the cases.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.