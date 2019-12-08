Baltimore Police said two people were killed in two out of three separate shootings across the city Saturday night.
Police at 7:10 p.m. received a call about a shooting in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave., Baltimore Detective Jeremy Silbert said. Officers arrived to the scene in the Arlington area and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Residents can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
Minutes later, police at 7:25 p.m. were called to a double shooting reported in the 900 block of N. Eden St. in the Oldtown neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with injuries. Both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.
Eastern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Another double shooting was reported to police at 8:01 p.m. in the East Baltimore Midway area on the border of the Oliver neighborhood. Officers were sent to the 1100 block of E. North Ave., where they found a man who died from his injuries. Police also found a woman with a graze wound to her shoulder.
Last month, the city surpassed 300 homicides for the year, the fifth year in a row that milestone was reached.