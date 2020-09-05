Two killed, two injured overnight in Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Police are investigating two separate incidents that left two people dead overnight Saturday.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Brooklyn Avenue for a stabbing report in South Baltimore at 1:40 a.m., police said.
When they arrived to the scene, the officers located a 28 year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Hours later, the police were called to the 2500 block of W. Lexington St. after hearing several gunshots in the West Baltimore’s Penrose neighborhood at 5:26 a.m., officials said. When the officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and an a man with gunshot wounds to the body, police said.
Both victims were transported to an area hospita,l where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.
The police were also called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at 5:33 a.m. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm, police said.
Earlier, around 5:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. Police believe the 30-year-old man was shot in the foot near Pratt and Monroe streets
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information on the shootings to contact police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Homicide detectives are also asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at 410-396-2100.