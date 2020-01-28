A man who was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence in relation to a crash in Baltimore that left a 21-year-old dead was sentenced to two active years in prison.
Barry Samuels, 46, was sentenced Tuesday after he was found guilty of the two charges in June, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.
Samuels was charged after police said he say he caused a crash that killed 21-year-old motorcyclist Darrin Waters, who slammed into the side of Samuels’ car while the two were driving in Northwest Baltimore, the office wrote.
Waters was driving his 2008 Honda motorcycle on June 21, 2019, in the area of the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road around 10 p.m. when Samuels “turned left toward the parking lot of Joe’s Place Bar, failing to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle,” the office wrote.
“Samuels did not complete his turn and stopped across the south-bound lanes of Reisterstown Road,” the office wrote. “[Waters] initiated his front brake, in response to Samuels’ actions, which then catapulted him off of the motorcycle and into the passengers-side rear panel of the [Samuels'] Nissan Rogue."
Waters was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The office wrote that investigating officers noticed the scent of alcohol on Samuels’ breath and that a Breathalyzer test found he had a blood alcohol count of 0.16, twice the legal limit.
Samuels was sentenced to four years in prison total, with two years suspended, the office wrote. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation upon release.