Baltimore man sentenced to 41 years for killing, dismembering his daughter

A Baltimore judge sentenced Malik Samartaney to 41 years in prison Monday for killing and dismembering his daughter and dumping her remains in an apartment complex dumpster.
A jury convicted Samartaney, previously known as Lawrence Banks, of second-degree murder and unauthorized disposal of a body in October. He will serve 40 years for the second-degree murder conviction, the maximum sentence.
Prosecutors say Samartaney, 68, killed Dominique Foster, 43, in 2019 after expressing outrage at her drug addiction. Prosecutors showed the jury texts messages Samartaney sent Foster’s children and videos he sent of her using heroin.
Samartaney’s lawyer, Deborah Levi, said her client maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the guilty verdict. During the trial, Levi presented a theory that Foster may have been killed by members of the notorious street gang MS-13.
Baltimore police found Foster’s body in May 2019 when someone called to report a suspicious package near a dumpster at the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments in Northwest Baltimore. Officers found some of Foster’s remains stuffed inside of trash bags in a shopping cart.
Authorities searched for her head, hands and feet but never found them, prosecutors said at the trial.
Police were never able to link Samartaney to the crime with DNA evidence or a murder weapon and prosecutors based their case largely on circumstantial evidence. For example, Samartaney’s ex-fiancee testified she had a hard time getting in touch with him the day Foster was killed, which she said was unusual.
Samartaney has a violent history, having been convicted of murder decades ago. In the early ‘90s, Samartaney pleaded guilty to killing one of his friends and pleaded no contest to killing his teenage son. He received two 20-year prison sentences simultaneously, and was released in 2002.
In 1975, when Foster was 7 months old, Samartaney threw her through a glass door during an argument with her mother. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, but was released early in 1988.