Baltimore officer injured in Federal Hill shooting, ‘Saint,’ known for musical talent

The Baltimore police officer who was shot Tuesday night during a chase in Federal Hill is Officer Joshua Jackson, a 27-year-old officer from the department’s Central District who once made headlines for his musical talent as “Saint, the Rapping Cop.”
Sources confirmed Wednesday that Jackson is the officer who was shot by an unknown assailant Tuesday night while he was pursuing him in the 1000 block of Light St.
Police say Jackson was shot sometime after 9:25 p.m. when he was pursuing a suspect who’d tried to flee a traffic stop and ran away on foot when he crashed into a parked car.
Police officials said Jackson was shot in the lower abdomen and is expected to recover, but that the suspect got away and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jackson made headlines last year and was featured on the Today show after the department posted a music video online featuring Jackson, who rapped about “Baltimore’s Finest” under his stage name, “Saint.”
The video, produced by the department, features Jackson rapping about work as a police officer in the city over imagery of other officers responding to calls throughout Baltimore. It went viral in 2019, mixing lyrics about respect for his fellow officers with testimonial about life as an officer in the city.
Jackson, an Anne Arundel County native, started with the department in 2017. He said last year that he’d been rapping since he was a freshman in high school and he hoped to bring a positive message to the department and the community with his music.