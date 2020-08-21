Case against Baltimore Safe Streets worker started with drug smuggling investigation at federal jail, prosecutors say

Over the years, the program has been associated with crime declines where it’s been deployed, as well as run afoul of police. While Alexander allegedly said Safe Streets helped him avoid law enforcement, others have said that police have targeted the program’s employees in the past. Members of the Gun Trace Task Force were recorded on body camera stopping one Safe Streets worker in 2016, and searching his home without a warrant. The body camera of Det. Daniel Hersl recorded him saying Safe Streets workers were “dirty.”