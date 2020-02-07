Baltimore Police have identified a man who faces charges in the brazen midday killing of a man last month outside the Royal Farms Arena downtown.
Police have an arrest warrant for Calvin Matthews Stevens, Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced at a news conference Friday.
Police said Stevens shot Khari Johnson of Gwynn Oak around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 200 block of Baltimore St. Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Harrison said Stevens is in custody and will be charged with murder. He provided few additional details, such as a motive in the case. There were no charges listed in online court documents Friday.
"It’s likely that the perpetrator knew the victim,” Harrison said. He said Stevens was identified by detectives “using technology, using physical evidence, the quick approach by an officer who was within a block [of the shooting], and just doing good detective work.”
Harrison said police have arrested 15 people for homicide this year. The department closed 2019 with a low clearance rate of just 32%—one of the lowest in three decades.
“This is a great improvement," Harrison said. Harrison said the department has added homicide detectives to the unit and increased training to boost the number of arrests.