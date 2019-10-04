An Annapolis man who has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House in East Baltimore for the past month to be closer to his sick daughter said he was assaulted while walking near the facility.
Jorge Gomez said he was headed to a nearby shop for diapers last Sunday at about 8:45 p.m. when he was assaulted by a group of teens, who he said knocked him to the ground and took his wallet and phone.
When he returned to the house he realized that his leg was hurt and called police.
“This is all too much,” he said in a phone interview. “Too much.”
Gomez said the family was already having a hard time because of all the attention needed by his daughter. His wife and son have also been staying at the house.
The Ronald McDonald House, at 1 Aisquith St. in the Jonestown neighborhood, opened earlier this year for families in need of housing near medical centers in Baltimore.
The facility moved near the Johns Hopkins Hospital campus in East Baltimore from a site closer to the University of Maryland Medical Center on the other side of town so it could expand. The new house is six stories and three times the size of the old house. It can accommodate about 2,500 families a year.
The house was built with funds from grants, tax credits and individual contributions. Volunteers help stock and run the place, as most people housed there can’t afford the cost of a stay.
Sandy Pagnotti, president of Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland, did not address the assault in a statement to The Sun.
“The health and well-being of our guest families is the top priority for Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland,” she said. “We are not at liberty to disclose personal information relating to our guest families, nor provide comment on situations involving the authorities. We remain committed to providing comfort and support to families staying at our House who need strength during a critical time in their lives.”
A report filed with Baltimore City police describes Gomez’s version of events. A police spokesman said the incident is still being investigated and no suspects have been identified yet.
The incident was first reported by WBAL.
A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe page.