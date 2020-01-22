xml:space="preserve">
Ronald Haskins, 22, of Middle River, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of 38-year-old Richard Pearson in Baltimore on Jan. 11.
A Baltimore man is charged with first-degree murder as police say he shot and killed a man in East Baltimore earlier this month.

Ronald Haskins, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Richard Pearson on Jan. 11, the Baltimore Police Department wrote Wednesday in a news release.

Pearson was found shot multiple times in Baltimore’s Medford neighborhood during a violent Saturday nearly two weeks ago during which 12 people were shot, five fatally.

Pearson was discovered by officers after they were called to the 1400 block of Broening Highway around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at the time that they’d identified a person of interest in the case “based on citizen calls and CitiWatch surveillance video.”

Court records show that police obtained a warrant for Haskins’ arrest Jan. 12 and that it was served Wednesday. The department said Haskins was arrested in Middle River in Baltimore County and that detectives seized a loaded firearm during a search.

Haskins is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as a handful of weapons and assault offenses. He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

He is being held in jail and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Feb. 18, court records show.

