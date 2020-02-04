A Baltimore man who was charged with dealing drugs and participating in robberies on behalf of the violent “Trained to Go” gang pleaded guilty to federal racketeering and drug charges Monday.
Roger Taylor, also known as “Milk,” pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug conspiracy charges in U.S. District Court Monday as he admitted to his role in selling drugs in the Sandtown neighborhood of West Baltimore on behalf of the gang, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.
In a plea agreement, Taylor admitted to participating in a drug distribution conspiracy through which 15 to 50 kilograms worth of cocaine were sold in the city.
An attorney for Taylor did not respond to a request for comment.
The office wrote that investigators found 9.9 kilograms worth of cocaine that was set to be mailed to a fictitious person in Windsor Mill on Aug. 10, 2015.
They were linked to Taylor when, after the packages were deemed unable to be delivered because of a false address, he called the post office to request that they be delivered to a different address, the office wrote.
In addition, Taylor admitted to providing a car on Jan. 22, 2016, to two other gang members, who were searching for a person who’d robbed a Trained to Go member of a small amount of narcotics, the office wrote. The two fled from police after they crashed the car into a snow bank, the office wrote.
Taylor faces 11 to 14 years in prison and is set to be sentenced April 1, the office wrote.
His guilty plea is the latest conviction in a number of federal criminal cases linked back to the gang.
The office wrote that two other members, John Lewis Harrison, 29, and Taurus Tillman, 30, both of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to assaulting employees of the U.S. Marshals Service “while they were detained and being transported to and from the courtroom.”
Tillman and Harrison admitted to assaulting two deputy U.S. marshals and a U.S. District Court security officer Sept. 21, 2018, as they were being transported from the courtroom for a break in a trial, the office wrote.
Tillman, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, was immediately sentenced to one year in prison to run consecutive to the 25-year sentence, the office wrote.
Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.
In September, Dennis Pulley, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of racketeering conspiracy to commit eight murders and threatening to kill a witness on the stand during trial.
Two months earlier, Timothy Floyd, 28, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was also convicted of a racketeering conspiracy to commit eight murders as well as witness intimidation and drug trafficking charges.
Montana Baronette, the leader of the gang who was dubbed the city’s “No. 1 trigger puller” by police, was sentenced to life in federal prison last February after he was convicted of drug and racketeering conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said that, of the nine murders tied back to the gang, Baronette was responsible for six.
Latest Crime
Several other people, including Baronette’s brother Terrell Sivells, were sentenced to five years to life in prison over the past several months.