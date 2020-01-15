A Baltimore man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and killing his unborn son in the process.
Rodney Harris, 27, was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted of first-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter related to the assault of his pregnant girlfriend in 2018, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.
The office wrote that Harris assaulted his girlfriend “multiple times with his fist and kicked and punched her in the stomach for a period of twelve hours after an argument” in April.
On the morning of April 5, 2018, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 200 block of N. Dallas Court.
The officers did not find anyone at the residence, the office wrote, but were able to reach Harris over the phone. Harris told investigators he was on the way to the hospital with his girlfriend, who was 26 weeks pregnant at the time.
Investigators then went to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they found the woman with severe injuries and Harris with cuts on his knuckles, the office wrote.
“The victim’s injuries included a broken jaw, a swollen right eye, lacerations to her lips, and bruises and cuts on her legs,” the office wrote.
The woman told officers that Harris assaulted her and punched and kicked her stomach for several hours, the office wrote.
The child was delivered stillborn, and a medical examiner determined the child “was viable and that the death was the result of a violent assault to the victim and her stomach," the office wrote.
“I am pleased with the outcome of this trial and I hope this is the first step of healing for this grieving mother,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wrote in a statement.