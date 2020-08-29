Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at Northwestern District police station, vehicles

A 29-year-old man was arrested after Baltimore Police say he threw rocks at the Northwestern District police station and vehicles on its parking lot.
Police say the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. Friday, when officers realized someone was throwing rocks at the station and began to look for the person. The department said in a news release Saturday that officers saw Darryl Waller throwing objects at vehicles on the district station’s rear parking lot and caught him after he tried to run on foot.
On Saturday afternoon, one window was observed boarded up at the station, which is on Reisterstown Road. At least one vehicle also appeared to have a broken window, though it was not known whether it was connected to the incident.
Police announced Waller’s arrest along with another incident in which they said a man drove into a police barricade and struck a vehicle at the Central District station early Saturday.
Police said they could not answer questions about whether that incident was believed to be deliberate or an accident, saying it was under investigation.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who has been under pressure from the city police union to speak out on incidents in which officers are believed to be targeted, released a statement saying: “Acts of aggression and violence against our officers or police property will not be tolerated and those responsible for these acts have been arrested. The men and women of the Baltimore Police Department continue to work hard and make sacrifices to make our city safe.”
Waller’s arrest did not appear in online court records but police said he was charged with destruction of property. He could not be reached for comment.