Veteran Baltimore Police officer found guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in overtime fraud case

A city jury on Friday found a veteran Baltimore Police officer guilty of lying about what he was doing at work for overtime pay in 2018.

Sgt. Robert Dohony, who has been with the department for 29 years, was convicted on two counts: attempted theft of between $100 and $1,500 and misconduct in office.

Theft of that amount carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail, while misconduct is a common law crime with an unspecified punishment. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Reached by phone, Dohony’s attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment.

In a statement, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby touted the conviction as evidence her office takes “police misconduct very seriously.”

“To restore trust in the criminal justice system we must hold all offenders, regardless of whether they wear a uniform, accountable for their damaging actions,” Mosby said.

In 2018, one of Mosby’s prosecutors was working on a case with Dohony, who was at the time a detective in the citywide nonfatal shootings unit, and authorized overtime for the sergeant to listen to an inmate’s jail calls.

Dohony said he listened to seven jail calls and put in for 10 hours of overtime, split between two dates, according to charging documents.

The prosecutor who was overseeing him, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Pillion, checked the system authorities use to listen to jail calls. Pillion discovered that Dohony spent 90 minutes monitoring jail calls and hadn’t listened to any calls on one of the dates he sought overtime for, police wrote in charging documents.

Mosby’s office reported Dohony shortly thereafter.

Pillion, now a homicide prosecutor, and his supervisor at the time, now city Circuit Judge Charles Blomquist, testified at Dohony’s trial this week.

Confronted by prosecutors about the apparent overtime fraud, Dohony “expressed remorse, claimed he was overwhelmed that day with handling the duties of a shooting sergeant and made a mistake,” police wrote in the 2020 charging documents.

Dohony was suspended after his charges, but has since returned to work. Public records show the city paid Dohony $153,775.42 in fiscal year 2019, while his base salary was $108,755 at the time.

His base salary stayed the same in fiscal year 2020, but Dohony received $145,117, city records show. Dohony’s salary dropped to $112,017 the following year, and he earned $117,729 in gross pay.

Police did not respond to a request for comment about Dohony’s conviction Friday afternoon or to questions about his current assignment.