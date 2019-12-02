Baltimore police say they’ve arrested three teenagers who attacked and robbed at least three people in the city dating back to last month.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers arrested two boys, ages 13 and 15, and a 14-year-old girl for robberies in Southeast Baltimore dating back to Nov. 12.
All three robberies took place in the afternoon. Police said the three suspects would assault people walking in the area before robbing them and running away.
The first robbery happened on Nov. 12, police wrote. A 67-year-old woman reported three people assaulted and robbed her while she was walking in the 2000 block of Bank St. around 1:30 p.m.
The second happened about two weeks later on Nov. 29, when a 35-year-old woman reported a similar attack in the 300 block of South Chester St. around 3 p.m.
Two days later, a man who was walking in the 2000 block of Gough St. around 2:15 p.m. reported that he had been assaulted by three people, including one who had a gun, police wrote. The victim was able to flee before the suspects robbed him.
Police wrote that officers located the three suspects in the 400 block of South Broadway a short time after the Dec. 1 assault and took all three to the Baltimore City Juvenile Booking and Intake Facility. They are charged as juveniles with carjacking, robbery and assault, the department wrote.
The arrests come as the number of carjackings continues to spike in Baltimore, with more than 400 in the city this year through Sept. 28, according to police data.
Baltimore City FOP #3, the union which represents rank-and-file officers in the department, criticized Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in a statement, saying his administration “has not changed the crime fight except to rename ‘hot spots’ to ‘micro-zones’ and ‘talking to people on your post’ to ‘community engagement.’”
“The carjackings, robberies, and shootings continue unabated,” the union wrote. “We continue to lose more police than we hire, Patrol Officers in the neighborhoods are hundreds of men/women short, and the overtime savings being touted by the PC (Police Commissioner) means even less officers on the street, less cases solved, and more crimes committed,” the union wrote.
The union similarly criticized the city after a group of youths were arrested earlier this year during a large gathering at the Inner Harbor.