Baltimore Police make arrest in armed robbery of deputy commissioner and his wife

Police have made an arrest in connection with last week’s armed robbery of a deputy police commissioner and his wife, a Baltimore Police spokesman confirmed Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were robbed at gunpoint near Patterson Park around 9 p.m. July 19, police said. While police spokesman Det. Donny Moses confirmed Friday that an arrest had been made, the department did not immediately provide additional details.
Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of East Pratt Street where the couple was approached by four men in a white SUV. Two young men, approximately 18-years old, got out of the SUV and approached the couple. The men announced it was a robbery and showed a gun before fleeing with a wallet, a purse, some cash and multiple cell phones, police said.
Neither Murphy or his wife were injured.
Murphy came to Baltimore earlier this year from the New Orleans Police department where he worked under Superintendent Michael Harrison. Shortly after Harrison became Baltimore’s top cop, Harrison hired Murphy to serve as a deputy commissioner to oversee consent decree compliance. Murphy, a civilian in the department, does not carry a badge or a gun.
Murphy said at the quarterly consent decree hearing Thursday that the incident has not discouraged him.
“It was certainly a difficult incident but I’m committed to the work ahead. We’re here because there’s tremendous need for change in this city, and we’re here to transform this police department,” he said on Thursday.
Murphy, a civilian in the department, does not carry a badge or a gun.