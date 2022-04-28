Teen arrested in deadly South Baltimore shooting stemming from ‘possible road rage incident’

A teenager was arrested this week in an April 14 deadly shooting in South Baltimore that police believe resulted from a road rage incident, officials said Thursday.

Daniel Pitts, 52, died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was found in the driver’s seat of his gray Ford pickup truck when police arrived to investigate a reported shooting around 12:45 p.m. on April 14, according to charging documents.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue, a remote strip of road near the entrance of an industrial shipping site in Hawkins Point, just south of Curtis Bay.

Two weeks after the shooting, Baltimore police announced the arrest of a juvenile. They did not release his name but said he was 17 and would be charged as an adult.

Charging documents reveal few details about the exact circumstances of the shooting, but police said detectives interviewed witnesses during their investigation who described how the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a single round.

Officials called the shooting “a possible road rage incident.”

They said the teen faces the following charges: first-degree murder, false statement to officers, handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle.